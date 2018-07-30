In an obituary posted online, Reese Fallon’s family said “the strong and sassy girl” and aspiring nurse will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.” (Facebook)

Trudeau attends funeral of Toronto shooting victim Reese Fallon

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 July, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the funeral of Reese Fallon, the 18-year-old woman who was one of two people killed in a shooting rampage last weekend in Toronto, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Monday.

Trudeau is also expected to lay flowers at the Alexander the Great Parkette in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood, where the park’s fountain has been turned into in improvised shrine for people who have been laying flowers, cards and teddy bears since the July 22 shooting.

Tearful mourners paid tribute to Fallon at a public visitation held Sunday in an east Toronto funeral home.

In an obituary posted online, Reese Fallon’s family said “the strong and sassy girl” and aspiring nurse will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.”

Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed when a gunman opened fire on people enjoying a summer evening on Danforth Avenue. Another 13 people were injured in the shooting — some critically.

Mourners arrive at the public visitation for Reese Fallon at a funeral home in Toronto, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22. THE (Mark Blinch/CANADIAN PRESS)

A private funeral for the young girl was also held on Monday morning in Markham, Ontario, as the Kozis family had asked the media and politicians to respect their privacy.

The gunman, who was identified by Toronto police as Faisal Hussain, 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound nearby after exchanging fire with police.

Toronto police and Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, are conducting concurrent investigations into the incident.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said police are still looking into a motive for the shooting rampage.

Hussain’s family has released a statement saying he had suffered mental health issues all his life.

Last week police said there was no evidence to back up claims by ISIS that the shooting was the work of the extremist militant group.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Trudeau attends funeral of Toronto shooting victim Reese Fallon
  1. Ivan says:
    30 July 2018 at 13 h 19 min

    I can just say oh my God. lord Jesus have mercy.
    What is happening with this country.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Forest fires posing greater danger in Ontario

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Scientists formally unmuzzled by new government policy

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Vanity plates selling like hot cakes in Quebec

RCI | Français

Vibrez au rythme de la musique de chambre et visitez le patrimoine historique de Rideau Hall

RCI | Español

Debate en Saskatchewan sobre si se debe identificar a las víctimas de homicidio

RCI | 中文

对万锦市华人示威的观察和评论：采访多伦多媒体人施雅芳

رئيس الوزراء الكندي جوستان ترودو تلقى هدايا من زعماء الدول السبع الكبرى خلال اجتماع القمة في لامالبيه/رويترزالعربية | RCI

المناقبية وتضارب المصالح: هدايا جوستان ترودو تحت المجهر

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn