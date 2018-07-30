Trudeau attends funeral of Toronto shooting victim Reese Fallon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the funeral of Reese Fallon, the 18-year-old woman who was one of two people killed in a shooting rampage last weekend in Toronto, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Monday.

Trudeau is also expected to lay flowers at the Alexander the Great Parkette in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood, where the park’s fountain has been turned into in improvised shrine for people who have been laying flowers, cards and teddy bears since the July 22 shooting.

Tearful mourners paid tribute to Fallon at a public visitation held Sunday in an east Toronto funeral home.

In an obituary posted online, Reese Fallon’s family said “the strong and sassy girl” and aspiring nurse will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.”

Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed when a gunman opened fire on people enjoying a summer evening on Danforth Avenue. Another 13 people were injured in the shooting — some critically.

A private funeral for the young girl was also held on Monday morning in Markham, Ontario, as the Kozis family had asked the media and politicians to respect their privacy.

The gunman, who was identified by Toronto police as Faisal Hussain, 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound nearby after exchanging fire with police.

Toronto police and Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, are conducting concurrent investigations into the incident.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said police are still looking into a motive for the shooting rampage.

Hussain’s family has released a statement saying he had suffered mental health issues all his life.

Last week police said there was no evidence to back up claims by ISIS that the shooting was the work of the extremist militant group.