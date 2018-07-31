Hannah Gadsby’s last “Nanette” at Just For Laughs

Hannah Gadsby, the Australian comedian, did her last performance of the acclaimed “Nanette” show.

Gadsby is becoming a household name and sensation as a result of her 2017 Sydney Opera House performance of “Nanette”, the comedy special that was recorded for Netflix.

“The more voices the better”

She is very funny, but her stand-up includes tragedy, and rage.

She is so articulate in the telling of her stories and her experiences and insights, coming out as a lesbian in Tasmania, that it is gripping television.

“I’ve told this story more than 200 times and it never gets easier,” Hannah Gadsby told the audience on July 27th, at the final performance of her acclaimed world tour of Nanette, part of Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival.

On the red carpet in Montreal, when asked about the viral response to her work, Gadsby said:

“It feels really rather wonderful because I honestly didn’t quite believe that my story had a space on the comedy stage as I told it, so to have my peers you know, receive it, think about it, you know process it in and how they need to, I do feel part of a community. So that feels really rather lovely… you know I don’t get to define what comedy is… you know the more voices the better, so it actually feels kind of exciting to be part of that.”

She says she is leaving comedy, but it doesn’t look like fans and followers will let her.

Her memoir, ‘Ten Steps to Nanette’ is expected to be released in 2018.