Heat wave emergency measures include keeping public pools open late, like this one in Kitsilano, to allow residents another way to cope. (Cliff Shim/CBC)

Heat wave breaking several records in British Columbia

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 31 July, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Heat at record temperatures for over a week now is taking its toll in British Columbia.

On Sunday, July 29th, 13 locations, most in the interior of the province, broke long-held records.

Lytton got to 41.4 C while Whistler Village was up at 36 C.

The summer of 2018 started off with a record-breaking heat wave in June, but in July, along with the heat, the smoke-filled air due to forest fires, is adding to the challenge.

Smoke from Siberia

Heat advisories have been issued for nine days now in tandem with air quality warnings due to the smoke from forest fires burning in Richmond, and the Okanagan Valley.

Added to this are weather patterns that are bringing smoke from raging forest fires in Siberia. People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors.

Heat wave conditions broke 13 temperature records across the province on Sunday. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Several beaches in the Vancouver region have been closed due to e-coli growth, but public pools have extended hours to help people cope.

Meteorologists say the extreme heat is coming to an end today, and tomorrow there should be a 10 degree drop in temperature due to what they call a “stratus surge”.

“That’s when the very cool air that’s overlying the Pacific Ocean, where the fog bank sits, is going to surge inland through Juan De Fuca Strait and onshore.” Environment Canada spokesman, Matt MacDonald explained to Lisa Johnson of CBC Vancouver.

The skies may cloud over as well, but rain would be most welcome at this point.

“It’s been a solid 20 days since we’ve seen any precipitation and I think a lot of people are yearning for it now.” MacDonald said.

(With files from CBC and Global News)

Share
Posted in Environment, Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Society

Heat wave breaking several records in British Columbia

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

HUM Awards hosted in Hamilton over the weekend

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Forest fires posing greater danger in Ontario

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Scientists formally unmuzzled by new government policy

RCI | Français

Vibrez au rythme de la musique de chambre et visitez le patrimoine historique de Rideau Hall

RCI | Español

Festival Fantasia: el terror que viaja de la realidad a la pantalla

RCI | 中文

对万锦市华人示威的观察和评论：采访多伦多媒体人施雅芳

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أوضاع العراق المأزوم معيشياً واقتصادياً وسياسياً

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn