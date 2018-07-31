Heat wave breaking several records in British Columbia

Heat at record temperatures for over a week now is taking its toll in British Columbia.

On Sunday, July 29th, 13 locations, most in the interior of the province, broke long-held records.

Lytton got to 41.4 C while Whistler Village was up at 36 C.

The summer of 2018 started off with a record-breaking heat wave in June, but in July, along with the heat, the smoke-filled air due to forest fires, is adding to the challenge.

Smoke from Siberia

Heat advisories have been issued for nine days now in tandem with air quality warnings due to the smoke from forest fires burning in Richmond, and the Okanagan Valley.

Added to this are weather patterns that are bringing smoke from raging forest fires in Siberia. People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors.

Several beaches in the Vancouver region have been closed due to e-coli growth, but public pools have extended hours to help people cope.

Meteorologists say the extreme heat is coming to an end today, and tomorrow there should be a 10 degree drop in temperature due to what they call a “stratus surge”.

“That’s when the very cool air that’s overlying the Pacific Ocean, where the fog bank sits, is going to surge inland through Juan De Fuca Strait and onshore.” Environment Canada spokesman, Matt MacDonald explained to Lisa Johnson of CBC Vancouver.

The skies may cloud over as well, but rain would be most welcome at this point.

“It’s been a solid 20 days since we’ve seen any precipitation and I think a lot of people are yearning for it now.” MacDonald said.

(With files from CBC and Global News)