Dionne quintuplet’s museum to open in North Bay

The Dionne Quintuplets, were the five baby girls born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne on May 28, 1934 in Callander, Ontario.

They became an international sensation and made headlines for years after their birth.

The story, thought a miracle at the time, was celebrated and maniplulated to the detriment of the family, and eventually, the five little girls.

Only two sisters are still alive, Annette and Cecile, and they will attend the opening of the museum, housed now in the log house in which they were born.

The house was moved to a new location on the shore of Lake Nippissing, in nearby North Bay, Ontario.

We’ll look at how this version of the museum came to be, and what is memorable about the Dionne’s births and their lives