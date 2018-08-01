Aung San Suu Kyi photo dimmed in human rights museum

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is making changes saying many Canadians are critical of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to condemn attacks against the Rohingya people. Over 700,000 people have fled rape, assault and murder in Myanmar and are living in refugee camps in monsoon conditions in Bangladesh.

The museum has removed reference to Suu Kyi in a time line displaying 100 people who have contributed to human rights. It has also dimmed the lights on her portrait which one of six featuring people who have been made honorary Canadian citizens. The museum cannot change Suu Kyi’s citizenship and so, will not remove the portrait. But it has added an explanation of the controversy surrounding her failure to condemn the violence.

Museum management has acted in consultation with Rohingya people in Canada and plans to hold some events to further explain the controversy. It also has invited online discussion.