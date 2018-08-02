A man sits by his son who was injured by an air strike on a fish market in Hodeidah, Yemen August 2, 2018. (Abduljabbar Zeyad/REUTERS)

Aid groups warn of ‘war on children’ in battle for Yemen’s main port

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Humanitarian aid groups are warning of a dangerous escalation of fighting in the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah that threatens the lives of thousands of children caught in the crossfire of the battle for the country’s main port.

The Houthi rebels who control the city reported Thursday that Saudi-led airstrikes killed 52 people when they struck in the vicinity of the city’s largest functioning hospital.

One strike hit a fish market, next to the al-Thawra public hospital, German news agency dpa reported Thursday.

Shortly after, a second strike hit the gate of the hospital while medics and civilians were taking those injured inside, Youssef al-Hadri, dpa reported citing a spokesman for the Houthi-affiliated Health Ministry.

At least 101 people were injured in the two strikes, the Houthi official added.

Civilians under attack

A man, injured by an air strike at a fish market, is rushed to hospital in Hodeidah, Yemen August 2, 2018. (Abduljabbar Zeyad/REUTERS)

Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen Country Director, who had visited Al Thawrah Hospital where the charity runs a diphtheria centre just days earlier, said they are seriously concerned that the area is simply not safe for civilians and that people seeking help at the hospital may not be safe.

“It is unacceptable that civilians are coming under attack and that people simply walking the streets are getting caught up in this kind of violence,” Kirolos said Thursday. “We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and call on all parties to the conflict to respect international human rights law.”

Even before the latest increase in violence, an average of 6,238 people—half of whom are children—were fleeing Hodeidah Governorate every single day, according to the United Nations.

Since the beginning of June, when Yemeni government forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia launched an assault to capture the strategic port city, the constant threat of bombing, shelling, starvation and a lack of basic services has displaced a total of 330,610 people from Hodeidah according to the United Nations.

Hodeidah is the main port for the shattered import-dependent economy, as more than 70 per cent of all humanitarian supplies, commercial goods and food brought into the country, passes through the docks there.

Targeting water infrastructure

A displaced girl pours water on her brother to wash him at a school where they live with their family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen July 16, 2018. (Abduljabbar Zeyad/REUTERS)

Aid agencies are also warning of increased threat of cholera and are calling on the Saudi-led coalition to immediately halt the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

“Attacks against civilian facilities and services are unacceptable, inhumane and in breach of the basic laws of war,” UNICEF executive director Henrietta H. Fore said Wednesday.

“Ongoing violence and repeated attacks on lifesaving civilian infrastructure in Hodeidah are a direct threat to the survival of hundreds of thousands of children and their families.”

The UN Children’s Agency accused the coalition of “an escalation in the targeting of systems and facilities that are essential to sustaining the lives of children and families.”

“Two days ago, we received reports that a UNICEF-supported warehouse containing humanitarian provisions, including hygiene and water-related supplies, was hit by two airstrikes,” Fore said.

“On 28 July, a UNICEF-supported sanitation centre in the Zabid District came under attack, damaging the facility’s fuel tank. On 27 July, the water station in al-Mina District, which provides Hodeidah with most of its water, was hit.”

‘No winners’

Yemeni pro-government forces flash the victory gesture as they arrive in al-Durayhimi district, about nine kilometres south of Hodeida international airport on June 13, 2018. ( Nabil Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

Yemen is already facing a severe shortage of drinking water, which is directly linked to outbreaks of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea, Fore said.

Attacks on water infrastructure jeopardize efforts to prevent another outbreak of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in Yemen, she added.

The civil war in Yemen between government and Saudi-led coalition forces, who’ve been battling Houthi rebels for control of the country has already cost the lives of more than 10,000 people. More than 22 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 8 million people already face the risk of starvation. 

“The war in Yemen has no winners,” Fore said. “It is robbing Yemeni children of their futures.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Inheritance taxes: the time has come study finds

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Multi-lingual book exchange for children in Montreal

Health, International, Politics, Society

Dionne quintuplet's museum to open in North Bay

RCI | Français

ONG humanitaires: les abus sexuels sont "endémiques"

RCI | Español

Movilidad étnica explica parte del aumento de la población indígena en Alberta

RCI | 中文

“这是钳制媒体”：从哈珀的视频日记到省长福特的个人宣传频道

تفتيش الهواتف الذكية والأدوات الإلكترونية من قبل خدمات الحدود الكندية مثير للجدل/رويترزالعربية | RCI

دليل المسافر: بين حق الجمارك في تفتيش الهواتف الذكية واحترام الحرية الشخصية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les sauveteurs de Longueuil en grève le 13 aoûtLes élections québécoises dans la mire d'un nouveau groupe d'influence sur FacebookUn premier dictionnaire pour donner une seconde vie à l'abénaquisUn couple de Rouyn-Noranda accusé de séquestration et d'agressions sexuellesLes propos de Trump menacent la sécurité des journalistes, affirme l'ONUG7 : le déploiement policier jugé excessif et contraire à la liberté d'expressionOttawa soutient que le « triage » des demandeurs d'asile devrait être en place d'ici le 30 septembreRestaurants, vin, cognac : Caraquet paie la note pour séduire des investisseursDes retraités pour combattre les feux de forêt en OntarioLe bilan des violences au Nicaragua s'alourdit à 317 morts
Sex-abuse claim sparks class-action lawsuit against N.S. Catholic dioceseGerman tourist apparently shot in head while driving family west of CalgaryIrregular migrants acting as 'anchor relatives' to help get family into the country: CBSA'It's ridiculous. It's Picasso': Facebook reviewing anti-nudity policy after blocking Montreal museum adFamily says Calgary woman allegedly killed by boyfriend was 'admired and loved'Early days of Manafort's fraud trial reveal his fashion crimesU.S. officials raise alarm about election interference ahead of midterms'I could feel my tongue going a bit numb': McDonald's has served cleaning fluid to customers more than onceIvanka Trump says she was 'very vehemently' opposed to separation of familiesApple hits record $1 trillion US stock market valuation
Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn