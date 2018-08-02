Multi-lingual book exchange a hit in Montreal. Children can find books written in Arabic, Tamil, Mandarin and some of these translated into French or English. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Multi-lingual book exchange for children in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Multi-lingual neighbourhoods, like the Montreal borough of St. Laurent, have to act creatively to be the village that can raise a child.

“We speech pathologists often say that reading is essential for the development of language”

And one woman’s initiative in St. Laurent, is going a long way to bridging the cultures and the places that many children and their parents are navigating.

Sabah Meziane, is a PhD candidate in speech therapy in Montreal and a resident of St. Laurent.

She watched the growing community of new Syrian refugees arriving in 2016, and realized she could help.

“I saw that there was a need for refugee families to share moments of reading with their children but unfortunately, they had not yet mastered the French language,” Meziane told the CBC’s Sarah Leavitt.

“We speech pathologists often say that reading is essential for the development of language.”

Multi-lingual book box: Sabah Meziane had the idea that’s been a big success since it was launched in July. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

So Meziane teamed up with Au Coeur de L’Enfance (At the Heart of Childhood) to install the book box and ensure there is a constant supply of bilingual books, and those in the language of the residents.

St. Laurent, in the northwest of Montreal, is considered one of the most diverse communities, where one in two residents were not born in Canada.

So the box is also filled with stories written in Tamil, Arabic, Mandarin and more. And the bilingual books provide translations of these languages into French and English. 

Christine Durocher is the director of Au Coeur de L’Enfance. She told CBC the book box has been a big hit since it was set up mid-July.

“The best feedback that we get is the speed at which the books disappear and come back,” she said.

“The beautiful thing about it is that we add books, but the families have been adding books too. This morning, I came and there were at least 10 new books in the box.”

It’s not always easy finding books that are written in different languages in Montreal, so this initiative helps tremendously.

“The parents are happy to have the books here,” said Meziane.

“There was a Tamil-speaking mother who came specifically for a bilingual book in English, so she could share the book with her son.”

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Inheritance taxes: the time has come study finds

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Multi-lingual book exchange for children in Montreal

Health, International, Politics, Society

Dionne quintuplet's museum to open in North Bay

RCI | Français

ONG humanitaires: les abus sexuels sont "endémiques"

RCI | Español

Movilidad étnica explica parte del aumento de la población indígena en Alberta

RCI | 中文

“这是钳制媒体”：从哈珀的视频日记到省长福特的个人宣传频道

العربية | RCI

قراءة في دوافع اعتقال الناشطتيْن الحقوقيتيْن السعوديتيْن نسيمة السادة وسمر بدوي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un couple de Rouyn-Noranda accusé de séquestration et d'agressions sexuellesLes propos de Trump menacent la sécurité des journalistes, affirme l'ONULes sauveteurs de Longueuil en grève le 13 aoûtLes élections québécoises dans la mire d'un nouveau groupe d'influence sur FacebookUn premier dictionnaire pour donner une seconde vie à l'abénaquisG7 : le déploiement policier jugé excessif et contraire à la liberté d'expressionOttawa soutient que le « triage » des demandeurs d'asile devrait être en place d'ici le 30 septembreRestaurants, vin, cognac : Caraquet paie la note pour séduire des investisseursDes retraités pour combattre les feux de forêt en OntarioLe bilan des violences au Nicaragua s'alourdit à 317 morts
German tourist apparently shot in head while driving family west of CalgaryIrregular migrants acting as 'anchor relatives' to help get family into the country: CBSA'It's ridiculous. It's Picasso': Facebook reviewing anti-nudity policy after blocking Montreal museum adFamily says Calgary woman allegedly killed by boyfriend was 'admired and loved'Early days of Manafort's fraud trial reveal his fashion crimesU.S. officials raise alarm about election interference ahead of midterms'I could feel my tongue going a bit numb': McDonald's has served cleaning fluid to customers more than onceIvanka Trump says she was 'very vehemently' opposed to separation of familiesApple hits record $1 trillion US stock market valuationCanada urged to do more as UN funding crisis deepens in Gaza
Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn