Brooke Henderson’s hole-in-one at Women’s British Open

Brooke Henderson, Canada’s golden girl of golf, had a great moment at the Women’s British Open today.

The 20 year-old, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, aced the par-3, 9th hole during the second round of the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club

Henderson looked shocked at first, before breaking into a wide grin and high-fiving caddies and fellow golfers.

Her amazing shot took one big bounce before arriving in the cup, setting off a roar from the crowd.

Henderson entered play today sitting at three-under par following an opening-round 69 that featured six birdies and three bogeys.

She was one-under for the day in Round Two before her ace on the ninth hole dropped her to -6.

Henderson finished the day tied for eighth at 5 under overall after shooting a 2-under 70 round.

This was Henderson’s second ace since joining the LPGA tour in 2015. She scored a hole-in-one on the 13th hole of the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016.

