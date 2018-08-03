Canada's exports rose 4.1 per cent to $50.7 billion in June, surpassing for the first time the $50 billion mark, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The DP World marine terminal at Port Metro Vancouver, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian exports reach record high despite trade war

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s economy showed some surprising resilience in the face of newly minted U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum industries with strong export growth in most other sectors softening the blow of those new duties.

Exports rose 4.1 per cent to $50.7 billion in June, surpassing for the first time the $50 billion mark, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Exports to countries other than the United States increased 8.7 per cent in June to a record $13.6 billion.

The surge in exports was led by energy products, and aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts. Excluding energy products, exports were up 3.4 per cent. Compared with the same time last year total exports rose 9.2 per cent.

At the same time, the country’s trade deficit shrank dramatically to $0.6 billion in June from $2.7 billion in May, a much better outcome than markets expected.

“Today’s report is the latest in a string of upside surprises that include May’s GDP data and June inflation numbers,” RBC senior economist Josh Nye wrote in a note to clients.

“Exports are key to the Bank of Canada’s forecast for sustained GDP growth over the coming year, so June’s data will certainly please them.”

The latest numbers add to the case for the Bank of Canada to raise rates again in the near-term, Nye said, adding that he expects the central bank to continue its gradual approach to increasing the interest rates.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology

Facebook reviewing anti-nudity policy after blocking ads for Picasso exhibit

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Inheritance taxes: the time has come study finds

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Multi-lingual book exchange for children in Montreal

RCI | Français

Pour la première fois, des anticorps permettront de mieux contrôler et de prévenir la migraine grâce à Aimovig

RCI | Español

Movilidad étnica explica parte del aumento de la población indígena en Alberta

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2018年8月3日-5日）

العربية | RCI

قراءة في دوافع اعتقال الناشطتيْن الحقوقيتيْن السعوديتيْن نسيمة السادة وسمر بدوي

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn