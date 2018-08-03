Sucking up to the boss may increase employees’ bad behaviour: study

There may be long-term benefits from ingratiating oneself to an employer but a new study suggest it can deplete the employee’s self-control and lead to negative behaviour, according to a recent study.

More depleted, more tired, maybe even rude

“We looked at…how much do employees flatter their boss, do favours for him or her and change their opinions to align with their bosses’ thoughts,” says Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Oregon State University and lead author of the study. “We found that the more that employees engaged in these sorts of ingratiating behaviours, the more depleted and tired they felt which left them more likely to engage in small acts of deviance like slacking off when the opportunity presented itself or being rude to their co-workers.”

Take a break, suggests professor

The researchers also found that ingratiating behaviour was particularly depleting for employees who aren’t skilled at playing politics and networking at work. Klotz says employees should be aware of this and if they feel depleted perhaps take steps to restore themselves such as taking a walk, talking to a friend or eating a snack.

He says there are other behaviours which can be enhance an employee’s standing and be less depleting. “Being a good citizen like helping your co-workers, attending work functions that aren’t required, not complaining about your job, can really set you apart,” says Klotz. “In addition, leaders tend to like pro-active employees—individuals who anticipate problems at work before they occur and find solutions to those problems.”

But he says all these extra activities outside an employee’s core work function take time and can leave them “burned out and exhausted and drained.”

Bosses may want to think twice

Previous studies suggest workplace leaders like employees who ingratiate themselves and tend to give them stronger performance evaluations. However, Klotz says bosses should think about the negative consequences before encouraging ingratiating behaviour.