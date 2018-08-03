Top tourist site stinks

The old town of Lunenburg in eastern Canada is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a top tourist site but right now its harbour smells very bad. The water is contaminated by fecal bacteria that frequently exceeds federal government limits and can pose a risk to the health of boaters and anyone who dares swim in it.

Smells like dirty diapers

Residents complain of a dirty diaper smell and say they often have to close their windows. Some of them blame the 15-year-old sewage treatment plant and sewers that overflow in heavy rain. Coastal Action, a local environmental group, says contamination could also have to do with boating traffic and contaminated sediment on the harbour floor.

The municipality is spending $1.1 million on a bio-filter at the sewage treatment plant to reduce the smell and is doing an engineering study of the plant. Results will be published in the coming months. Town council issued a statement saying it “is actively working to improve the water quality of our harbour.”

With files from CBC and Canadian Press.