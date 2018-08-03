The LINK Online August 3, 4, 5, 2018

The LINK Online this week features Carmel Kilkenny sitting in for Marc Montgomery, with Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts and Leo Gimeno

Huawei worries in Canada over 5G future and security with China

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that U.S. National Security adviser John Bolton talked with Canadian officials directly about the China-based tech company Huawei.Several countries are concerned about Huawei dominating the coming 5G telecommunications technology. Huawei is already entrenched in the Canadian information technology ecosystem. Tech analyst Daniel Bader says the Canadian government may try to prevent the company from bidding on important contracts like network infrastructure, and discourage private telecoms from using Huawei. Lynn Desjardins looked into the developments.

Inheritance Taxes: the time has come in Canada

With an election looming in 2019, David MacDonald of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, says it’s time for the government to implement an inheritance tax on the country’s wealthiest families. “These 87 famiiies have the same wealth as 12 million Canadians,” MacDonald says. “It’s a tremendous concentration of wealth in very few hands.” MacDonald says it could raise as much as $2 billion dollars for new government programs, and bring Canada in line with the other G7 countries, who all have inheritance taxes for the most wealthy.

Trump’s trade truce: good news for Canada?

The recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, brought about a truce of sorts, in the tit-for-tat tariff war. Levon Sevunts looked into the developments and found, according to several experts, it’s all good news for Canada too. Former Industry Minister, James Moore explains why.