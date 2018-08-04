Dalee Sambo Dorough addresses the ICC general assembly in Arctic Alaska. (Robert Mesher/Courtesy Dalee Sambo Dorough)

Feature Interview: International Inuit leader stresses importance of Indigenous voices on world stage

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 4 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North. 

As global players ramp up interest in the Arctic, the organization representing the world’s Inuit wrapped up their general assembly in Alaska in July with a pledge to amplify their voice on the international stage.
The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) represents the approximately 160,000 Inuit from Canada, Greenland, Russia and the United States.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) represents the approximately 160,000 Inuit from Canada, Greenland, Russia and the United States.

The ICC meets every four years to elect a new chair and executive council and to establish the organization’s focus for the next four years. The theme of the 2018 Utqiaġvik Declaration is “Inuit – The Arctic We Want.” In it, the document outlines human rights, education, health and wellness, and food security as among the top priorities.

Dalee Sambo Dorough, an associate professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s department of political science, who specializes in international law and human rights, was also elected ICC chair for the next four years.

Feature Interview with ICC Chair Dalee Sambo Dorough

To better understand the ICC’s vision for the next four years, Eye on the Arctic reached Dalee Sambo Dorough, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Q: Tell us about ICC’s priorities for the next four years.

The overall message from Inuit, to the rest of the global community, is the need to honour, respect and recognize the rights of Inuit as distinct peoples within this distinct region of the world.  It’s important that the rest of the world recognize our responsibilities as landholders and as rights holders. Our homelands mean everything to us, both the land and the coastal seas in the Arctic Ocean. I want to stress how important honour, respect, human rights, and our homeland, are to Inuit.

The new ICC executive council (l-r): ICC Canada President Monica Ell-Kanayuk; ICC Chukotka President Lobov Talian; ICC Greenland President Hjalmar Dahl; ICC Russia Vice President Elena Kaminskaya; ICC Chair Dalee Sambo Dorough; ICC Greenland Vice President Nuka Kleemann; ICC Canada Vice President Lisa Koperqualuk; ICC Alaska Vice President Vera Metcalf; ICC Alaska President James Stotts. (Kelly Eningowuk/Courtesy ICC Alaska)

Q: The ICC is forty years old now, how effective do you think it’s been at amplifying Inuit concerns on the international stage?

We’ve been able to infuse international intergovernmental organizations with the views and perspectives of Inuit. We’ve been active within the United Nations and for the adoption of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We’ve been very active in the Arctic Council, participating in a wide range of working groups but also with the senior Arctic officials from each of the Arctic states.

Now, one of the objectives will be to infuse other intergovernmental fora with our views and perspectives, especially as they become more active in our homeland.  I think it’s important to state that Inuit are experts on the Arctic. Our profound relationship has been highly developed over centuries and our distinct knowledge about the region is quite significant.

Q: The ICC was also created to build greater links between the world’s Inuit regions on matters like economy and education. Are there still challenges to moving forward on those issues, or has that changed?

Challenges remain. Just on language alone, we know that we are in a state of crisis as far as preservation of language. Just the practical side of establishing and controlling our own education institutions is a huge challenge and a major hurdle that has to be overcome.

Though we’ve made extraordinary progress in a wide range of areas, challenges do remain. For us to overcome them will take some careful strategic planning and establishing of priorities in order to systematically remove all those challenges and to arrive at a place where Inuit, both individually and collectively, are able to exercise and enjoy their fundamental human rights.

We need every single Inuk on earth to stand up straight and tall and proud and think about what they can do to support the efforts of our own people in their own unique and individual way to carry our mutual aspirations forward. I honestly and sincerely mean that. The Inuit Circumpolar Council is not me, The Inuit Circumpolar Council is every Inuk man, woman, child and elder. Every single one of us needs to make a contribution and really own the Inuit Circumpolar Council.

For more on the Arctic Council, Inuit rights and the increasing global presssures on Inuit Nunaat, listen to the rest of our Eye on the Arctic feature interview with Dalee Sambo Dorough:

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Inuit Circumpolar Council – Canada elects new president, vice-president, Eye on the Arctic

Finland: International academics nominate Arctic Council for Nobel Peace Prize, Eye on the Arctic

Greenland: With Siumut’s re-election, will Greenland welcome Chinese investment?, Cryopolitics blog

Iceland:  Can environmental diplomacy save Arctic languages?, Blog by Takeshi Kaji

Norway:  Establishment of Álgu Fund marks new beginning in Arctic Council, indigenous peoples say, The Independent Barents Observer

Russia:  Russia plans fenced parks to confine reindeer herding in Arctic, The Independent Barents Observer

Sweden: Legal battle over hunting and fishing in Sweden’s far north, Radio Sweden

United States: Inuit leaders to advance Indigenous human rights, Radio Canada International

column-banner-eilis

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

The LINK Online August 3, 4, 5, 2018

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Osheaga: from Blondie to Bedouin Soundclash

Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology

Facebook reviewing anti-nudity policy after blocking ads for Picasso exhibit

RCI | Français

Tam-Tam: le commérage, sa manifestation et ses conséquences

RCI | Español

Informe revela que hubo demasiados policías custodiando la Cumbre del G7 en Quebec

RCI | 中文

华人学生获得维米基金会奖金，前往欧洲了解两次大战历史

العربية | RCI

كيف تسجل المكالمات على الايفون وهواتف الاندرويد؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn