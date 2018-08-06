Police nab driver clocking 232 km/h on Trans-Canada Highway

A young driver from Quebec has lost his driving licence and had his car impounded after police in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia caught him allegedly driving 232 kilometres an hour, more than twice the speed limit, on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The 19-year-old driver will also have to pay a fine of $2,422.50 for “acting like an idiot with total disregard for others,” police said.

Another driver who appeared to be racing the Quebec man was issued a ticket with a fine of $410 driving 159 kilometres an hour. The permitted speed limit in that part of the highway is 110 kilometres an hour.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson told The Canadian Press officers were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 104 in Thomson Station, N.S., around noon Saturday when they saw two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Hutchinson says there was heavy long weekend traffic on the highway, which leads to New Brunswick and then to Quebec.

In addition to vehicle traffic, it’s not unusual for bears, deer and other wildlife to cross on that stretch of highway, he said.

“We’re trained on a closed track for driving at high rates of speed and even as a police officer, we do not travel at that rate of speed,” said Hutchinson.

“What’s going through a person’s mind at the time, who knows.”

With files from The Canadian Press