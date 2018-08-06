Rogers Cup Tennis in Toronto and Montreal

Rogers Cup Tennis, the Canadian tournament, is underway in two cities; they alternate annually and this year it’s Toronto for the men’s play, and Montreal for the women.

In Toronto, the rankings have changed and last year’s up and comer, Denis Shapovalov has moved ahead of Milos Raonic as the top-ranked Canadian player.

“It’s the best time we’ve ever had in Canadian tennis”

Raonic, 27, is the most successful Canadian tennis player. He was ranked number three in the world and made it to the Wimbledon final two years ago,

“It’s a very good time, it’s the best time we’ve ever had in Canadian tennis by a good margin” Raonic told CBC News this morning.

Shapovalov, 19, made his mark at the Rogers Cup last year in Montreal, when he defeated number one, Rafael Nadal.

Whether it becomes a Canadian rivalry remains to be seen, but the two men could face each other for the second time, as they’re on opposite sides of the draw with four matches to win.

When asked about the rivalry, Shapovalov is gracious: “Nah, I mean obviously, what he’s done for the country and for Canadian tennis is like a lot, a lot more than I have in my career.”

Rafeal Nadal, a three-time Rogers Cup champion, said he’s “excited to back here in Toronto”, noting the passionate tennis fans in the city.

Meanwhile in Montreal, where the tournament takes place in French, it’s a homecoming for Genie Bouchard, who grew up in Westmount, the city within the city.

Bouchard retains the star quality she earned with the Wimbledon final match in 2014, despite being ranked 129th, but she’s got her work cut out for her in this tournament.

Francoise Abanda, ranked 191st, is the other Canadian player, also a Montrealer who should have a crowd out supporting her as well.

Serena Williams announced on Saturday she was pulling out of the Rogers Cup for personal reasons.

But her sister Venus Williams, who beat Caroline Dolehide, said she was very happy to be back in the city after two years. She said she loves the fans, and the food.

The Rogers Cup continues until August 12th.

Then the US Open, the year’s last major tournament, starts on Aug. 27, 2019.

(With files from CBC and CP)