Choose to love differences, exhorts prime minister at LGBTQ event

Before marching in Vancouver’s annual Pride parade yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a breakfast gathering that Canada should move beyond simply tolerating differences in its communities and choose to love them, reports Canadian Press.

Leader flags homelessness, suicide

He added that there has been much progress for the LGBTQ community in the past two years but much more needs to be done. “”It’s really important to continue to march in pride. We know that far too many homeless youth are from the LGBT community, we know the rate of teenage suicide is four times as much as in other communities, and eight times as much where the kids don’t have supportive parents.”

PM thanked for apology

The head of a local peer-support group thanked the prime minister for the apology he offered to the LGBTQ community in the House of Commons in November 2017 for past discrimination. At times emotional, Trudeau had apologized for decades of “state-sponsored, systematic oppression and rejection.”

In the years after the Second World War and through the Cold War era, many public servants and military members faced criminal charges, firings and other discrimination because of their sexual orientation.