Dollarama recalls toys containing potentially harmful chemicals

Discount retailer Dollarama is recalling more than half-a-million plastic “Skip Ball” toys containing high levels of phthalates that exceed Health Canada regulations.

“Studies suggest that certain phthalates, including DEHP, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods,” the federal health agency said in its recall notice.

The “Skip Ball” consists of a pink ankle loop and a multicoloured ball that are connected by a plastic cord.

Health Canada said that 516,125 of these Chinese-made toys were sold across Canada between January 2012 and July 27, 2018.

The affected toys’ product number is 14-1401338 and it can be found on the front part of the packaging.

Consumers should take the recalled toys away from children and either dispose of them or return to the store to obtain a refund, Health Canada said. No receipt is required.