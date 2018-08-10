Police officers survey the area of a shooting in the eastern city of Fredericton. (Keith Minchin/The Canadian Press)

Two police officers among four killed in small town of Fredericton

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians were shocked to wake up to the news of a shooting in the capital of the eastern province of New Brunswick, Fredericton.  One suspect is in custody and four people are dead, including two police officers.

The shooting began around 7am local time and and a wide area was locked down for four hours. During that time, police asked everyone to stay indoors and to not post anything on social media that would identify where they were or where police were.

Fredericton has a population of just over 58,000. It is a quiet place in a beautiful province covered with forest and rivers.

Robb Costello.

Robb Costello was 45 and a father of four children. (Fredericton Police Force via AP)

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns was 43 and the mother of three children. (Fredericton Police Force via AP)

Fredericton shooting scene still on lockdown several hours later

As of 11 am local time, police had not revealed any information yet on the shooter or possible motive. By afternoon police reported they had received a call about gunshots. When they arrived at the scene two officers found a man and woman dead. The officers were then shot and killed. The Fredericton police officers are 43 year old Sarah May Burns, a mother of three and Lawrence Robb Costello, 45, and a father of four children. The suspect is a 48 year old man. He is in hospital with serious injuries.

A young man named Justin told CBC reporter Harry Forrestell he woke up hearing shots in a building next to his.

Listen

Flowers were soon placed outside the police station in Fredericton to honour the two city police officers who were shot and killed. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)residential area on the city’s north side.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Bad memories

This event brings back awful memories of a shooting in another small New Brunswick town on June 4, 2014. A camouflaged man walked through the streets of Moncton and shot three police officers dead and injured two others. There was much controversy at the time with officers saying they did not have powerful enough weapons to deal with the shooter. The shooter, Justin Bourque,  was tried and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France, left to right, were killed in Moncton on June 4, 2014. (RCMP)

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

The LINK Online August 10, 11, 12, 2018

RCI | Français

Expulsé vers le Liban, le Montréalais Elie Tayeh témoigne

RCI | Español

Maryam Ramezankhani presenta la caligrafía nastaliq en Canadá

RCI | 中文

加拿大北方小城成功吸引到足够的医生，但是还缺护士

العربية | RCI

عُمر السعودي وعودة الأمل بالبقاء في كندا مع أفراد العائلة

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn