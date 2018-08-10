Michael Moore’s Trump doc to debut at TIFF

Michael Moore’s much-anticipated new documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9 will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, (TIFF) opening the documentary program on September 6th.

Michael Moore, provocative as always, makes the claim that Donald Trump is the last president of the United States

His film is among a total of 27 feature-length titles that were announced for the documentary section yesterday.

TIFF runs this year from September 6th to the 16th, in Toronto.