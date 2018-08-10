Michael Moore, in this May 16, 2018 file photo,from the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York. Moore,s Donald Trump critique, Fahrenheit 11/9will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters September 21.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Michael Moore’s Trump doc to debut at TIFF
Michael Moore’s much-anticipated new documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9 will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, (TIFF) opening the documentary program on September 6th.
Michael Moore, provocative as always, makes the claim that Donald Trump is the last president of the United States
His film is among a total of 27 feature-length titles that were announced for the documentary section yesterday.
TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey poses during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival’s Canadian Press Conference, in Toronto on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (CP/Christopher Katsarov)
TIFF runs this year from September 6th to the 16th, in Toronto.
