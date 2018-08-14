Rope skipping tries to make the leap from its playful past….to the Olympics

It’s kind of crazy when you think about it: how come a sport that very likely goes back thousands of years–maybe as far as what has now become the game of soccer–has never made it to the Olympics?

Rope skipping.

Think about it for a sec.

Way back then, while some were kicking around some sort of object resembling what we now call a ball, it seems way more than likely–at least to me–that a bunch of other people were likely having a blast by jumping over something we now call a rope.

Say, a vine?

It’s taken a while, but at long last it appears rope-skipping may finally make it to the Games.

Backers are hoping for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and supporters around the world are jumping through the IOC bureaucratic hoops to get there.

Meanwhile, rope skippers are busy holding competitions–both nationally and internationally.

The World Rope Skipping Championships were held last month in Shanghai.

Erin Gillespie is a former figure skater living in Edmonton who now serves as chair of Rope Skipping Canada.