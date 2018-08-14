Three Canadian cities in top 10 of Economist livability rankings

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its latest rankings of the world’s most livable cities and Canada has placed three–Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto–in the top 10.

The Unit ranks 140 cities on a number of factors every year and there was a change at the top.

Vienna won top spot following a seven-year run by Melbourne, which fell to second place.

Calgary took fourth place to move up one spot from last year with top marks in stability, health care, education, and infrastructure while it lost marks in culture and environment.

Vancouver slipped three spots to come in sixth and Toronto moved from fourth to seventh after their points ranking on a scale of 100 remained the same while other cities improved.

Both cities lost points for infrastructure, while Vancouver was also docked points on stability and Toronto on culture and environment.

With files from CBC, CTV, CNN