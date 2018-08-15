New statutory holiday coming to honour residential school victims

Canada’s federal government is in the process of establishing a new statutory holiday to mark the country’s dark residential school history.

Ottawa is currently consulting with Indigenous leaders to establish the date.

The Globe and Mail reports two dates are being considered: June 21st, which is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and Sept. 30, which is recognized as Orange Shirt Day, which commemorates the experiences of Indigenous children at residential schools.

Creating a holiday to honour the children was one of 94 calls to action by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Canada currently celebrates five statutory national holidays: Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Canada Day (July 1st), Labour Day and Good Friday.

Other federal holidays–Victoria Day, Remembrance Day and Thanksgiving–are also celebrated but are not recognized in all provinces.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV, Global News, Globe and Mail