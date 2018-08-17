Figures d’homme en bleu de transgenre en mauve et de femme en rose

Photo Credit: ISTOCK

Talking about transgender rights in Canada: news and reports from RCI

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

The English language, gender rights, free speech laws, a professor under siege

Video grab of Professor Peterson attempting to discuss and explain his position to an agitated crowd of protestors
Video grab of Professor Peterson attempting to discuss and explain his position to an agitated crowd of protestors. © YouTube

It is to say the least, a complicated and controversial situation. Gender activists who are transgender or who identify as neither male nor female (“non-binary”) or who otherwise identify themselves as being somewhere along the gender continuum, want to be» 

Liberals move to repeal Criminal Code anal sex provision

MP Randy Boissonnault looks on as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks with the media during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday November 15, 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Boissonnault his special adviser on LGBTQ2 issues.
MP Randy Boissonnault looks on as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks with the media during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday November 15, 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Boissonnault his special adviser on LGBTQ2 issues. © PC/Adrian Wyld

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced legislation to repeal a law that courts and critics have long said unfairly criminalizes the sexual activity of gay and bisexual men. Canada’s Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould introduced today the» 

British Columbia will upgrade transgender rights

NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, centre, speaks as British Columbia Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton, right, listens after the government announced it will amend human-rights legislation to protect transgender people, during a news conference in Vancouver. © PC/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia will amend human-rights legislation to protect transgender people, joining seven other provinces and one territory that have already changed their regulations. The announcement was made Wednesday in Vancouver by B.C. Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton. She was accompanied» 

Canada could adopt gender-neutral passports, says LGBTQ2 expert

A passenger holds a Canadian passport before boarding a flight in Ottawa on Jan 23, 2007.
A passenger holds a Canadian passport before boarding a flight in Ottawa on Jan 23, 2007. © PC/TOM HANSON
The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could easily drop any mention of sex or gender from federal identity documents like passports immediately, according to a senior official with the Canadian Human Rights Commission. Marcella Daye, the acting manager of» 

Canada moves forward with legislation to guarantee the rights of transgender people across the country

Charlie Lowthian-Rickert is comforted by her dad, Chris Rickert, her mom, Anne Lowthian, right, and friends following Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s launch of the transgender rights bill. © PC/Sean Kilpatrick

Legislation that guarantees legal and human rights protection for transgender people has been introduced in Canada’s House of Commons. Charlie Lowthian-Rickert is comforted by her dad, Chris Rickert, her mom, Anne Lowthian, right, and friends following Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s» 

U.S. transgender pianist found ‘salvation’ in Canada

Classical pianist Sara Davis Buechner poses in Montreal, June 3, 2014, before a concert. © Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
As a male classical pianist, Sara Davis Buechner was praised and honored in her home country. She played with some of the most prestigious orchestras in the United States and was on the brink of a promising career. But when» 
