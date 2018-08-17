The LINK Online, Aug 17,18,19, 2018

Your hosts this week Terry, Er, Marc

Even with tracking function off, Google still knows where you are and keeps the information

A recent investigation shows that your movements are still being tracked and recorded even when you turn your smartphone “tracking” function off.

Marc spoke with Graeme Hirst (PhD) professor at the University of Toronto in the Department of Computer science. He says Google doesn’t necessarily have any bad intention in tracking your movements, but it is another nibble at our personal privacy and adds to creating detailed online profiles of you.

Pirates in the age of sail, and one of the most successful of them all, Black Bart

Probably what you think you know about pirates comes mostly from TV and film..and it would be almost all wrong.

A new book “Black Flag of the North: Bartholomew Roberts- King of the Atlantic Pirates” has been written by historian Victor Suthren. It sets the record straight while also talking about the rise and fall of Bartho Roberts, who first rose to prominence in Canadian waters, which had been a popular place for piracy.

Suthren begins by explaining why it was so easy for pirates to convert other mariners to their side.

From playtime, to Olympic sport

Almost everyone, boys and girls, have engaged in skipping rope at one time. It’s also a pastime that is surely practised in every country in the world.

But it has graduated from a children’s game, to professional-level and international competitions, and now it’s headed for the Olympics.

Terry speaks with Erin Gillespie is a former figure skater living in Edmonton who now serves as chair of Rope Skipping Canada.