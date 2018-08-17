Marc Montgomery, Terry Haig, Er Shen

The LINK Online, Aug 17,18,19, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts this week Terry, Er, Marc

Listen

Even with tracking function off, Google still knows where you are and keeps the information

A Google support page says, “You can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.” That isn’t quite the case however as an investigation shows. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A recent investigation shows that your movements are still being tracked and recorded even when you turn your smartphone “tracking” function off.

Marc spoke with Graeme Hirst (PhD) professor at the University of Toronto in the Department of Computer science. He says Google doesn’t necessarily have any bad intention in tracking your movements, but it is another nibble at our personal privacy and adds to creating detailed online profiles of you.

Pirates in the age of sail, and one of the most successful of them all, Black Bart

A new book tells of the rise and fall of one of history’s most successful pirates in the age of sail,, Bartholomew Roberts “King of the Atlantic Pirates” (Dundurn Press)

Probably what you think you know about pirates comes mostly from TV and film..and it would be almost all wrong.

A new book “Black Flag of the North: Bartholomew Roberts- King of the Atlantic Pirates” has been written by historian Victor Suthren. It sets the record straight while also talking about the rise and fall of Bartho Roberts, who first rose to prominence in Canadian waters, which had been a popular place for piracy.

Suthren begins by explaining why it was so easy for pirates to convert other mariners to their side.

From playtime, to Olympic sport

Skipping rope skills head for the big time..the Olympics. (Rope Skipping Canada)

Almost everyone, boys and girls, have engaged in skipping rope at one time. It’s also a pastime that is surely practised in every country in the world.

But it has graduated from a children’s game, to professional-level and international competitions, and now it’s headed for the Olympics.

Terry speaks with Erin Gillespie is a former figure skater living in Edmonton who now serves as chair of Rope Skipping Canada.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

The CNE and PNE: Ending summer on a big note of fun

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Illegal migration into Canada: July numbers increase

RCI | Français

Racisme et discrimination systémiques : deux serpents des mers que Montréal veut exorciser

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 17, 18 y 19 de agosto de 2018

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2018年8月17-19日）

أسرة القسم العربي في بث مباشر عبر الفيسبوكالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 19-08-2018

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn