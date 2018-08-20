Eating fewer carbohydrates and more meat protein is associated with increased mortality, according to a recent study. (iStock)

Low-carb diet may increase mortality risk: study

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Over 60 per cent of Canadians are overweight or obese and many try to lose weight with diets that severely limit the intake of carbohydrates. But new research suggests adopting a low-carb diet is associated with increased mortality.

The study conducted over 25 years shows that people who ate a high or low-carb diet had increased mortality and those who ate moderate amounts of carbohydrates had a lower risk.

Dietitian Andrea Miller says low-carb diets may lack important nutrients.

Listen

Low-carb diets ‘much lower in overall nutrition quality’

Registered dietitian Andrea Miller has other reasons for discouraging people from adopting a low-carb diet. “When we follow one of these low-carb diets…we’re eliminating all sources of whole grains, fruit and in many cases things like milk or milk alternatives and yogurt. All of these foods disappear. And what many people don’t understand is that when you eliminate these sources of carbohydrate, they’re also eliminating the nutrients that these foods come packaged with. So, their diet ends up much lower overall in nutrition quality.”

Food guides in Canada and the United States show the ideal plate of food should be one-quarter filled with carbohydrates. (iStock)

Easy way to gauge carbs recommended

Miller says an easy way for people to gauge the right amount of carbohydrates to eat is to use a plate as a guide. The Canadian government’s food guide recommends half the plate be filled with fruit and vegetables, one quarter with protein,  and one quarter with grains, and on the side there should be a serving of milk or alternative.

Low-carb diets tend to not work

Miller says another reason people should avoid low-carb diets is that they usually don’t work as a weight-loss strategy. She says they are difficult to maintain and people often put on more weight after they go off low-carb diets.  She recommends against using diets in general, but says adopting a sustainable change is far more likely to succeed.

Change must be sustainable, says dietitian

“Food is very complex, weight is very complex and I think we need to look at this individually,” says Miller. She suggests people see a registered dietitian “to look at what they’re eating now and their pattern of eating now and see if it potentially can be tweaked, adjusted, etc. to make sure you’re meeting nutritional requirements and find a pattern of eating that works for you that’s sustainable…a lifestyle pattern that is healthy, enjoyable, and allows you to eat socially and fits your budget.”

Protein sources made a difference

The study published in The Lancet suggests that low-carb dietary patterns that favoured protein and fat from animals were associated with higher mortality, whereas those that favoured plant-derived protein and fat from other sources were associated with lower mortality. Those proteins came from sources such as vegetable, nuts, peanut butter and whole-grain breads.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Old contact lenses add to microplastic pollution

Arts and Entertainment, International

The CNE and PNE: Ending summer on a big note of fun

Des images de recettes que l'on peut planifier avec Glouton.caRCI | Français

Glouton : un moteur de recherche pour faire l’épicerie et les repas au rabais

RCI | Español

Masivos incendios forestales devastan Columbia Británica

RCI | 中文

旅游业带来的不仅是收入：游客过多对当地造成的影响

العربية | RCI

عن معاني الأضحى المبارك وقيمه

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn