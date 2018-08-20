Family reunification process to change

The Canadian government is dropping a much-despised lottery system which allows immigrants to sponsor their parents and grandparents to come to Canada. The government will revert to the first-come, first-served system that existed before 2017.
The public broadcaster, CBC, has reported the lottery system was called “cruel,” “heartless” and a “fiasco” when it was introduced.
Over 20,000 to be admitted in each of two years
The government has now announced it will admit up to 20,500 parents and grandparents in 2019 and 21,000 in 2020.
Under the family reunification program, people must show they can support the persons they sponsor for a period of between three and 10 years depending on the age and relationship of the person they seek to bring in.
