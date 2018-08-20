The statue of Sir John A Macdonald as it stood in front of Victora B.C. City Hall before council voted to have it removed because he was "a leader of violence against Indigenous people (Mike McArther-CBC)

Reconciliation or creating divisions? History, Canada, Macdonald and the First Nations peoples.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

(public commenting is open- scroll to bottom- Comments will be posted following moderation)

There is a recent social justice movement in Canada that has gained great momentum and influence in the political area.

Statues of once important figures in Canadian history are being removed by city councils, or damaged by vandals. Geographical place names, and awards are also being changed as historical records are being reinterpreted.

Chief among them is an ongoing movement to remove the name and statues of Canada’s founder and first Prime Minister, Sir John A Macdonald. The principle reason is due to his role in creating the ultimately damaging residential school system for aboriginal children, Removal of his statues are being called for as part of the efforts in “reconciliation” with aboriginal Canadians.

Montreal history professor Frederic Bastien (PhD) teaches at Dawson College in Montreal. He believes this is both a wrong move, and a wrong interpretation of historical facts.

Listen

For the past few years, statues and the naming of schools, streets, and awards in honour of several historical individuals, important in Canadian history, have come under attack. This is primarily for their various harmful roles in relations with Canada’s aboriginal peoples,

Historian and author Frederic Bastien (PhD) professor of History, Dawson College, Montreal

The list of those whose historical record is being called in question has been growing. It includes Egerton Ryerson who initiated the free public school education concept in Canada and the prominent university in Toronto that bears his name; Sir Hector-Louis Langevin, a public works minister and one of the founders of Confederation; Edgar Cornwallis founder of Halifax Nova Scotia; Jeffery Amherst, Commander of British forces in North America in the 1700’s.

And of course, Sir John A Macdonald, so-called “father” of Confederation and our first Prime Minister.

The Macdonald statue in Victoria being hauled away. (Megan Thomas-CBC)

In 2017, The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) adopted a resolution asking school boards for the removal of Macdonald’s name from the dozens of schools in the province, (so far the names remain).  The Canadian Historical Association renamed its Macdonald Award for historic literature earlier this year.

City workers in Kingston Ontario shown removing graffiti on Jan 11, 2013 which had been painted on the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, in City Park (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

The removal of the Macdonald statue in west coast Victoria, seems to have encouraged vandals to once again attack other statues such as in Montreal and Kingston Ontario, where Macdonald once practiced law.

This is the third time the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in downtown Montreal has been vandalised with paint since November. This time the vandals released a message saying it was in sympathy with the removal of the Victoria statue. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

As Professor Bastien indicated, the recent removal of the statue in Victoria seems only to have heightened tensions around the issue of the historical record rather than promote widespread “reconciliation”. Within a day after the statue was moved and an explanation plaque put in its place, it was defaced by someone who scratched the word “communism” and the Orwellian reference “1984” into it.

The plaque replacing the statue was defaced with 24 hours of being placed. It was quickly replaced. (photo Don West-courtesy CHEK-TV Victoria)

The Ontario government said it would take the statue but Victoria says it is keeping the statue which will remain in storage for the time being.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Indigenous, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Old contact lenses add to microplastic pollution

Arts and Entertainment, International

The CNE and PNE: Ending summer on a big note of fun

Des images de recettes que l'on peut planifier avec Glouton.caRCI | Français

Glouton : un moteur de recherche pour faire l’épicerie et les repas au rabais

RCI | Español

Masivos incendios forestales devastan Columbia Británica

RCI | 中文

旅游业带来的不仅是收入：游客过多对当地造成的影响

العربية | RCI

عن معاني الأضحى المبارك وقيمه

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn