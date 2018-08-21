Language training promised in provincial election campaign

The election campaign in the eastern province of New Brunswick has not officially started, but already the incumbent premier is promising free second-language training if his party is re-elected.

Only one province is officially bilingual

While Canada is officially bilingual with the federal government providing all documents and services in both English and French, the only province which which is officially bilingual is New Brunswick. The province of Quebec’s official language is French, and English is the official language of the other eight provinces.

Bilingualism good for business, says premier

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said providing free second-language training could boost bilingualism that would help attract investment and bring jobs to the province.

New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign is expected to be officially launched on August 23 but the political parties have been in election mode for weeks. The election is expected to be held on September 24. Provincial elections are usually held every four years.