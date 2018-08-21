Many Canadians say they are not in good physical health

It seems Canadians are not taking advantage of online apps, in-home training and access to the latest nutritional information to lead a healthier lifestyle, says a news release from the cooperative financial group, Desjardins Group.

It conducted a public opinion survey and found that 24 per cent of respondents do not believe they are in good physical health. Almost 30 per cent of respondents said they do not participate in any form of physical activity.

Poor eating habits common

When it comes to eating habits, one in five said they don’t regularly eat fresh foods. Nearly 30 per cent said they don’t pay attention to portion sizes and 23 per cent said they frequently overeat to feel good.

Desjardins Group says it will donate over $1 million over the next three years to Heart & Stroke and the Canadian Cancer Society “to help Canadians focus on prevention as a way to live healthy.”