No letup in British Columbia blazes as premier expresses dismay

As the Canadian Mental Health Association issues guidelines to help residents in British Columbia as they cope with the devastating wildfires ripping up the province, Premier John Horgan toured the hard-hit Prince George region on Tuesday and expressed dismay over the blazes.

“We’re concerned, all of us, that this may be the new normal,” told reporters.

“From flood to fire to flood and then again to fire,” he said. “And we have had two states of emergency–that’s unprecedented.

“That speaks to the changing environment we live in and the ravages of climate change.”

Some 565 fires are currently burning across the province and more that 20,000 people are under either evacuation alert or under evacuation order.

On Monday night, fire officials said three hugh fire–covering an area of 1,000 square kilometre–are racing through an area of central B.C. west of Prince George.