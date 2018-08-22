First-time mother Kindia and her new baby pygmy hippo are doing well so far at the Toronto Zoo. (Toronto Zoo)

Birth of pygmy hippo at Toronto Zoo bolsters species survival efforts

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

On August 10, 2018, 12-year-old Kindia gave birth to her first baby, a 5.48- kilogram female pygmy hippo at the Toronto Zoo. The baby is nursing regularly and has already put on 3.2 kilograms. “This is a first-time mom raising a calf and that can always be tricky. You don’t know if the instincts (will) kick in,” says Maria Franke, curator of mammals at the Toronto Zoo. “Her instincts kicked in immediately. So, both mom and baby are doing really well.”

Maria Franke hopes the birth of a pygmy hippo at the Toronto Zoo will help bolster the species and raise awareness. (Toronto Zoo)

Listen
Zoo program designed to help endangered species

These mammals are listed as Endangered on an International Union for Conservation. There are only 2-3,000 left in the wild in West Africa, primarily found in Liberia. So, the Toronto Zoo participates in the Pygmy Hippopotamus Species Survival Plan (SSP) which involves zoos in North America in efforts to breed endangered animals.

Mom came from France

“They’re a species that tends not to reproduce that readily in a zoo environment,” says Franke. “So, right now in the North American SSP population there’s around 103 animals. The really important factor with this birth is that we actually imported Kandia, the female (mother), from a facility in France. So, bringing those genetics into the North America population… basically we have to start working globally if we want to save endangered and critically endangered species.”

Next 30 days are critical

Mother and baby are being kept away from the public for now and will be closely monitored over the next 30 days to ensure they remain healthy. Assuming she survives and once baby is old enough, she will likely be sent to another zoo and paired with a male in hopes she will produce her own offspring.

The zoo is working out a plan to have the public participate in the naming of the baby. This will help raise awareness about the plight of pygmy hippos which are losing a great deal of habitat to logging, farming and human settlement. Logging roads are also making it easier for hunters to find and kill them for their meat.

(Toronto Zoo/YouTube)

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Study shows wildfires are accelerating permafrost melt

Internet, Science and Technology

Historic Avro Arrow test model recovered

Health, International, Society

Sugary alcohol drink: another death

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Washington ups the ante in trade confrontation with Canada

Une des boîtes de scrutin dans laquelle on dépose les bulletins de vote au Québec.RCI | Français

L’émergence de candidats issus de la diversité durant la campagne électorale québécoise

RCI | Español

Iniciativa canadiense para reciclar el poliestireno

RCI | 中文

为议会复会热身：加拿大政府内阁在BC省召开闭门会议

العربية | RCI

هل همدت الحركة الاحتجاجية في العراق؟ وماذا يطلب الكنديون العراقيون من أوتاوا؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn