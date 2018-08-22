Historic Avro Arrow test model recovered

Postwar intercepter: Conspiracies, myths, legends

An early test model of the legendary Canadian Avro Arrow intercepter, has been brought to the surface from the bottome of Lake Ontario where it had lain for over 60 years.

The CF-105 Avro (A.V. Roe) Arrow was a plane with outstanding, even previously unheard of potential.

It was in addition, sleek, beautiful, and innovative beyond anything else in its time. And then in 1959, the entire development programme of the Arrow was suddenly and “mysteriously” ended. Not just ended, but brutally so, with already built planes destroyed and even the special jigs and tools ordered destroyed.

This has led to all kinds of conspiracy theories, and myths adding to the known legendary performance and presumed even greater performance with Canadian engines also under development.

During early development, a number of large 1/8 scale models (about 3 metres long) had been created to test high speed flight characteristics of the designs. The models fitted with sensors and telemetry were attached to rockets and fired out over Lake Ontario..

History and aerospace enthusiasts have been searching for them for years. Two were eventually found last year on the lake bed after a search with the latest high tech types of remote vehicles and sonar.

This month, the first model found was brought to the surface with great excitement.

It is believed to be one of the earliest of the test models. Other models progressed to exact scale reproductions as designs advanced.

The searcher will continue their work to find and recover as many of the other test models as possible.

YouTube: Avro Arrow: Supersonic Sentinel

