Julian Menzes, centre, is joined by Fo Niemi, left, the director of executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) and Alain Babineau, a law intern specializing in racial profiling with the group, at a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. In June, Menezes concluded a $25,000 settlement with the city over a racial profiling incident where he was taken on a so-called starlight tour before being dumped by police far from home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee

Montreal professor who suffered abuse by police accepts settlement from city

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A man of South Asian descent who was subjected to a living nightmare by Montreal police officers in 2012 has accepted a $25,000 settlement from the city.

Julian Menezes was driven around the city handcuffed but without a seatbelt in the back of a police cruiser in May 2012 and subjected to racial slurs as he was being slammed against the car’s windows.

He was then dropped off miles from home in the middle of the night with no money and a ticket for $146.

Menezes, a lecturer at McGill University who is now 36, told a news conference Tuesday he is relieved the case is done with.

“I thought I was a full and equal citizen,” Menezes told reporters.

“It strips you of your citizenship, it makes you feel like you don’t belong here.”

Former Montreal police officer Stéfanie Trudeau, known by her badge number, 728, quit the force in September 2015. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

One of the officers involved in the incident was a notorious Montreal Police officer best known by her badge number, “Agent 728.”

Stéfanie Trudeau, who has since left the force, gained notoriety for a series of violent arrests that were caught on videotape.

She was convicted of assault for her actions, received a one-year suspension and quit the force in 2016.

Trudeau and another officer, Constantinos Samaras, originally detained Menezes when he tried to come to the aid of a cyclist who was being interrogated.

Samaras was suspended by the force for two days for allowing Trudeau’s actions to go unchecked.

The Quebec Human Rights Commission awarded Menezes $40,000 in 2017,

However, the city challenged the award.

A settlement, which came with no apology, was reached in June.

Menezes said one of the reasons he accepted the lower amount was a promise by the city to mandate a study on racial profiling by the Montreal Police Department.

With files from CBC, Montreal Gazette, CTV

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Study shows wildfires are accelerating permafrost melt

Internet, Science and Technology

Historic Avro Arrow test model recovered

Health, International, Society

Sugary alcohol drink: another death

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Washington ups the ante in trade confrontation with Canada

Une des boîtes de scrutin dans laquelle on dépose les bulletins de vote au Québec.RCI | Français

L’émergence de candidats issus de la diversité durant la campagne électorale québécoise

RCI | Español

Iniciativa canadiense para reciclar el poliestireno

RCI | 中文

为议会复会热身：加拿大政府内阁在BC省召开闭门会议

العربية | RCI

هل همدت الحركة الاحتجاجية في العراق؟ وماذا يطلب الكنديون العراقيون من أوتاوا؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn