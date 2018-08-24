Canadian soldiers help celebrate Ukraine’s independence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official statement celebrating Ukraine’s independence day today and Canadians soldiers marched in a parade in that country’s capital of Kiev.

Canada currently sends about 200 members of its armed forces to Ukraine every six months to help train security forces. Along with the U.K. and the U.S. Canadian forces have trained more than 7,900 Ukrainian soldiers.

Canada provides military and financial support to Ukraine

Canada has long supported Ukraine against Russian territorial incursion and Russian-backed insurgents. The Russian Federation annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in February in 2014. Skirmishes continue in eastern Ukraine and more than 10,000 people have died since the conflict began.

Since January 2014, Canada has announced more than $700 million in further help including projects to promote economic stability and grown, to advance democracy, human rights and the rule of law and it supplies non-lethal military gear.

Large and powerful Ukrainian diaspora in Canada

According to the 2016 census, there are 1.3 million Canadians, or 3.8 per cent of the population, who trace their origins to Ukraine. They form Canada’s eleventh largest ethnic group and have mounted powerful lobby efforts.