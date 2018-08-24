Canadian telecoms already sell many Huwei phones and the company invests heavily in university research projects. (iStock)

Huawei ban in Australia increases pressure on Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 August, 2018

Australia has blocked China’s telecom giant Huawei from its 5G mobile network because of national security concerns. The United States is also banned the global giant from its 5G network. The new system requires heavy infrastructure investment and promises much faster internet speed.

No Canadian decision yet

The two countries along with Canada are part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. The Globe and Mail reports two former Canadian security officials are urging Canada to take the same action. The newspaper reports that the prime minister would not say whether Canada would do so, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is going to Australia soon and says he will have a chance “to hear more about their position.”

Huawei says it would not provide Australian customer data to Chinese spy agencies but an Australian government statement insists there is a risk. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/file)

Intelligence partners could shun Canada

Chinese companies have an obligation to support China’s national intelligence work. Experts fear Huawei could install back door access to its equipment that China’s government could use to gain advantage or information about people who use the networks in various countries.  

If Canada does not ban Huawei from its 5G network, Australia and the U.S. could conceivably seek to shield their communication networks from Canada’s.

Huawei already has a mighty presence in Canada, having funded research projects in many Canadian universities. Canadian telecoms sell many Huawei mobile phones.

