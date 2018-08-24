The LINK Online, Aug. 24-26, 2018

Your hosts this week, Lynn, Terry, Leo, Marc

Skilled professionals facing uncertain job future

We usually think of “precarious” work as being low-skilled, low-pay jobs. Precarious means there’s no real job security, no pension, no benefits, and in a job that could easily be terminated.

Increasingly it seems, precarious work includes skilled and professional positions. A new study has come out called, “No Safe Harbour: Precarious Work and Economic Insecurity Among Skilled Professionals in Canada”.

Terry spoke to Trish Hennessy, who co-authored the study for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’

Reconciliation or creating division. Legacy of Canada’s founder and aboriginals

In the past few years the movement to re-examine the legacy of Canada’s founder and first Prime Minister has grown. That movement blames Sir John A Macdonald for creating the disastrous aboriginal residential school system. They have been calling for removal of all his statues, and his name from institutions like schools, and from certain awards.

Marc spoke to Frederic Bastien, Montreal author and professor of History at Dawson College who says those calling for the removal of statues are at best misguided, and not interested in facts or history.

Rare birth of pygma hippo at Toronto Zoo

Pygmy hippos are listed as an endangered species, so it was a thrill for all when a 12-year-old hippo named Kindia gave birth to her first baby at the Toronto Zoo. This is because the species tends not to easily reproduce in zoos.

The zoo participates in the Pygmy Hippopotamus Species Survival Plan (SSP) which involves zoos in North America in efforts to breed endangered animals.

Lynn spoke to Maria Franke, curator of mammals at the Toronto Zoo about the birth and efforts to maintain the species of which there are only about 3,000 left in the wild.