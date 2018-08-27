A sign becoming common in many cities in Canada. Toronto and Vancouver may be among the world's most liveable cities according to a survey, but many residents say buying a house, condo or even renting is becoming unaffordable, and transit and commuting too time consuming and also expensive, (David Donelly-CBC)

Canada: World’s best cities, but perhaps not so for residents

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Top ten cites: three are Canadian, except…

Three of Canada’s major cities made the annual “top ten” list of the world’s most liveable cities by the Economist magazine.

Calgary Alberta came in fourth, Vancouver British Columbia was listed as sixth, and Toronto Ontario was listed as seventh.

The list looks at 140 major cities around the world, and rates them based on 30 factors.

In their generalised form those criteria revolve around

  • -Stability (based on local rates of crime, terrorism and military unrest).
  • -Quality of local health care.
  • -Local culture and environment (everything from weather to quality of local restaurants).
  • -Quality of education.
  • -Quality of infrastructure (everything from transit to electrical grids and telecommunications networks).

A new Canadian survey however adds a nuance to the “liveability” rating.

Traffic woes in Toronto. a regular sight, can add hours to a commute. Costs are high, and even public transit is getting too expensive for some. (CBC)

The Angus Reid Institute surveyed residents currently living in the two biggest cities, Toronto and Vancouver, and came away with a slightly less glowing image.

While Toronto and Vancouver are top-class cities by many standards, their new poll shows residents think that housing costs, both buying and renting, are becoming unaffordable and are hurting the cities, along with traffic and transit woes.

A majority of respondents say house prices, rents, and transit costs are causing them “pain”, and a majority now say they are either “uncomfortable” with the situation, or “miserable.  Many say those issues are forcing them to think of moving out of the cities.

In Toronto, excessive housing costs was rated as the major issue by 54 per cent of respondents, up from 36 per cent in 2015.

TORONTO respondents (Angus Reid Institute)

While low interest rates were listed as a factor behind high housing costs by 44 per cent of Toronto resident’s in 2015, that number fell to 30 per cent in the 2018 poll. The blame has shifted to foreign investors rising to 42 per cent, from 34 percent in 2015.

As for transit, 44 per cent in total said commuting was a problem but they couldn’t afford to move closer to work, a number which rose to 61 per cent of the group aged 18-34.

In Vancouver, high housing costs are blamed almost entirely on speculators. Almost  six in ten (59%) blame foreign buyers for driving up prices, while 43 per cent blame wealthy people in general.

VANCOUVER respondents (Angus Reid Institute)

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

NAFTA no more: US Mexico trade deal announced

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, thrill at awards show

Environment, Health, Society

Heat warnings issued for eastern Canada

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Ontario: Buck A Beer in effect

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Snitch line for suspected tax cheaters pays some dividends

RCI | Français

Choukhevytch honoré au Canada, héros national ukrainien ou criminel nazi?

RCI | Español

El factor humano en los incendios forestales

RCI | 中文

你愿意跟谁去喝一杯？选民的好感比竞选纲领还重要

التحق رابح مولا بحزب التضامن الكيبيكي Québec Solidaire في العام 2010 وهو يناضل منذ أكثر من 30 سنة في التياراليساري – Photo Québec Solidaireالعربية | RCI

حزب التضامن الكيبيكي يرشّح رابح مولاّ في دائرة شوميدي

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn