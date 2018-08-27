Heat wave relief: Kay Oni drinks water at the beach in Humber Bay park on Canada Day, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (C P/Christopher Katsarov)

Heat warnings issued for eastern Canada

Heat warnings have been issued again for much of eastern Canada, from the central province of Ontario to the east coast provinces of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

For Toronto, Canada’s largest and most populated city, there have been warning of humidex values in the forty-degree range.

Heat wave relief in Montreal where a woman cools down in a water fountain on July 2, 2018. (CP/Graham Hughes)

It’s an inconvenient time for a heat wave as many pools can’t remain open in accordance with emergency measures, as the students who work as life-guards are all returning to colleges and universities.

The severity and duration of high temperatures in eastern Canada has taken the lives of more than 50 people this summer.

Meanwhile, there are reports of snow in the province of Alberta’s southwestern region.

Much cooler temperatures have taken hold in Canada’s western provinces, helping to contain the forest fires and lowering the state of emergency declared there.

