Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, thrill at awards show

Shawn Mendes was one of the big winners yesterday in Toronto, at the iheartradioMMVA’s.

“This is home,” he said while holding the first of four MMVA’s he won, this one for artist of the year.

Mendes opened the show and ended it, with the crowd of dedicated fans singing along.

He took home four awards, including best pop artist and two awards, fan fave artist and video, which are voted on by fans.

The 20 year-old singer grew up in the nearby suburb of Pickering, but told an interviewer before the show, he now lives around the corner in the new condo unit he recently bought in downtown Toronto.

Alessia Cara was also a winner, accepting the video of the year award for “1-800-273-8255”, the suicide prevention anthem by Logic.

Cara lent her voice to the song alongside R&B singer Khalid.

“I’m accepting this but this is not my award — this is Logic’s award,” Cara said, acknowledging the rapper who was not at the event.

And Cara also credited the music video’s director, Nova Scotia-based Andy Hines.

Akwafina, the host of the show, delighted audiences as the first Asian-American woman to fill the role.

Akwafina is riding high on the success of her recent movie roles, including the scene-stealing appearances in the summer-hit, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

iheartradio is a U.S. based music platform that has partnered with the former “Much Music Video Awards” to produce the event.

(with files from CBC, CTV and CP)