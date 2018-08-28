The issue of birth tourism is back once again in Canada. This photo of a Chinese baby holding a Canadian passport was posted by Baoma Inn, of Richmond B.C., one of several so-called "birth houses" (via CBC)

Potential election issue: “birth tourism”

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

(public commenting open on all RCI stories- scroll to bottom to submit: Comments will be posted after moderating)

It’s called “birth tourism” or having “passport babies”. It’s when pregnant foreigners travel to Canada for the sole purpose of having the baby born in this country.

Ther reason is that currently Canada adheres to a policy known as “jus soli” in Latin, loosely translated as “law of the soil (country)” meaning if you’re born here, you get automatic citizenship.

With the general election coming in Canada within a year, the opposition Conservative Party has voted at its recent convention to end such birthright citizenship.

Increasing phenomenon

The CBC reports a statistic from a Richmond, British Columbia hospital indicating that in 2016 over 17 per cent of births there were to non-resident mothers, but in 2017 that figure rose to over 22 per cent of births.

Many Canadians and officials are becoming concerned that more people are coming simply to get the many advantage of Canadian citizenship for the baby. An immigration official calls it “fraudulent”.
(Francis Dean/Corbis/Getty)

There is increasing concern that people are deliberately coming to Canada specifically to get a Canadian passport and its social benefits without having contributed to the country.

Quoted by CTV news “Elena” a pregnant Russian woman staying in Toronto said, “My baby will get Canadian citizenship upon delivery and also with a Canadian passport he will get some benefits like free school and free healthcare,”

An obstetrician in Calgary noted in the 2016 article that there were about 10 “passport babies” born in that city every month.

A search reveals many companies abroad that promise to advise and help women give birth in Canada.

There are immigration consultants in Canada also willing to help people seeking a passport baby.

Costs

The costs involved to have a baby for a foreigner can range from $10,000 to $20,000. However, hospital staff note that in many cases, the women and child leave without paying and the hospital and Canadians are stuck with the bill.

Dr. Saul Pytka, a Calgary anesthesiologist, said he’s alarmed by the issue, “I am frustrated — and I have to be honest, angered — by the fact that as a society we are being abused”.

Almost immediately after the Conservative party vote this past weekend, the leader of the socialist New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh in a tweet called the new Conservative position as a policy of “division and hate”.

However, most countries in the world do not recognize “jus soli”, including much of Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. The U.K dropped it in 1981 as have Australia and New Zealand with all three now granting citizenship only if at least one parent is a citizen or legal resident.

In 2012, then Conservative minister of immigration Jason Kenney had wanted to end the practice called it an outdated idea from the age of steam when travel between countries was slow and costly, saying “With today’s inexpensive and rapid modern travel, someone can fly in for a couple of weeks, have a child and fly out, and otherwise never actually live in the country and have no intention of doing so”.

In 1998, the Liberals also advanced the idea of ending the practice, although Lucienne Robillard who had proposed the idea, switched positions the following year, praising it.

A 2016 petition to end the practice of jus soli gathered 10,000 signatures. The petition was started by a Vancouver woman who said the house next to hers was being used as “maternity motel for pregnant women from China”.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Health, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Trade talks resume in Washington under new pressure

Economy, Health, International, Politics

Saudi medical students allowed to stay in Canada

Health, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Potential election issue: "birth tourism"

Environment, Health, Society

Return to school begins in Quebec

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

The Battle of Hill 70: Graphic novel for students

Internet, Science and Technology

Tomorrow’s threat to Earth: Asteroid NF23-

Economy, International, Politics, Society

NAFTA no more: US Mexico trade deal announced

RCI | Français

Vishtèn, musique acadienne qui rayonne dans le monde

RCI | Español

Acuerdo comercial entre México y Estados Unidos: “Canadá fue engañada y traicionada”

RCI | 中文

北美自贸协议谈判继续：加拿大保持谨慎乐观，解决贸易纠纷机制、奶制品市场成关键

العربية | RCI

هل من بداية انفراج ما في الأزمة الكندية السعودية؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn