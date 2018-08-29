Buying school supplies for the September start of the school year is getting more and more expensive (CBC)

Back to school shopping: Costs increasing every year

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 29 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Latest figures show a doubling in expense

In 2016, surveys showed that sending a child to school cost parents about $450 for each child. Figures for 2017 showed that amount had almost doubled to about $880.

The 2017 survey was performed by the Angus Reid polling firm for the online promotions site, RetailMeNot Inc.

Quoted in the Globe and Mail at the time, a spokesperson for RetailMeNot said, “”School supply lists are getting longer than they used to and with the rise of technology being used, that adds to the cost, which is why we are spending more, year over year”.

A recent survey this year by the financial firm Ernst and Young-Canada indicated that spending in 2018 would likely be up by four per cent over last year..

In addition to direct costs of things like pens and paper there are clothes to buy, footwear, rucksacks, and expensive electronics.

Even young children are now requiring computers, (and other devices) significantly adding to back-to-school costs (Rafferty Baker-CBC)

A survey for RetailMeNot Inc this year found that a majority of the 1,500 parents surveyed (69%) said it was one of the most expensive shopping periods in the year and a significant number (44%) said back to school shopping posed a financial burden on them.

However, political and economic issues seem not to affect habits.

“As parents focus on their children’s education, concerns over NAFTA, tariff and geopolitical uncertainty are not expected to influence consumer spending in the short term,” says Daniel Baer, EY-Canada Consumer Products and Retail Assurance Leader. “That doesn’t mean consumer expectations aren’t changing. The path to purchase continues to evolve, and retailers will need to keep up by being cognizant of how consumers make their buying decisions.”

The trend also seems to be towards increasing purchases online but Ted Salter, EY Canada Consumer Products and Retail Leader, says to survive retailers need to consider the physical stores and their online shopping sites “as part of one ecosystem, and not as separate channels”

Other surveys have shown dads tended to spend a bit more than moms and perhaps surprisingly, are likely to do a bit more online shopping that mothers.

While back to school shopping has tended to peak in the last weeks of August before the September school year begins, it seems that more and more people are spreading their purchases out, doing some shopping much earlier in the summer and also into September.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Stephen Gogolov takes gold in junior figure skating debut

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Trade talks resume in Washington under new pressure

Economy, Health, International, Politics

Saudi medical students allowed to stay in Canada

Kris Austin, chef du parti People's Alliance discute avec des partisans.RCI | Français

La question du bilinguisme s'immisce dans la campagne électorale au Nouveau-Brunswick

RCI | Español

"Canadá necesita inmigrantes, muchos inmigrantes, en todos los sectores de la economía", dice el Conference Board

RCI | 中文

并非耸人听闻 新研究：空气污染导致智力集体下降

العربية | RCI

"نافتا": هل تفاوض كندا شريكها التجاري الأول من موقع قوة أم والسكين على عنقها؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn