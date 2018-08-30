Gender neutral option available on another government form

The Canadian government has announced that people applying for unemployment insurance benefits will not have to declare themselves male or female on application forms. They will have an additional, non-binary gender “X” option.

In announcing the option, the government says it is committed to upholding the human rights of all Canada and it refers to legislation that in 2017 made it illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender identity and expression.

‘Identities are complex,’ says government

The notice adds: “Identities are complex and notions of gender can have a profound effect on how Canadians experience daily life.”

It notes that the additional gender option is also available on federal applications for citizenship, immigration and travel documents or a social insurance number.‎ “‎This is consistent with the government objective to better reflect the realities of our society through the services it provides to all Canadians.”