Workers placing pipe for the TransMountain expansion line. (TM-Canada)

Major setback for pipeline project

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 30 August, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Court rules original approval deeply flawed.

Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal had dealt a major blow to the Trans Mountain Pipeline project.

Long opposed by several Indigenous groups and environmentalists, the company had planned to build a second pipeline to twin an existing line from the Alberta oil sands to the a west coast terminal near Vancouver.

The estimated $7.4-billion project would have tripled capacity.

One of many in the years of protests against the line,  Here a protester holds a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covered in oil during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Opponents were concerned not only about the environmental damage from the construction itself but more so about the potential for pipeline spills and even more so about potential accidents and spills from the vastly increased tanker traffic in the sensitive marine environment in the tricky and crowded waters along the coast.

When legal challenges stalled the partially completed project, the Liberal government used public funds to buy it, vowing to complete it.

The existing pipeline route and the proposed expansion line route. (NEB hearings)

Kinder-Morgan shareholders almost unanimously approved the sale today which happened right after news spread about the court ruling. This means that the government, which paid $4.5 billion of taxpayers money, now pending final closure, owns a 65-year-old existing pipeline and a partially built new line for which the future is in even greater doubt and confusion.

In the decision the court noted that although Canada had proceeded in good faith, the original National Energy Board approval was so flawed, the government should not have relied upon it in making its decision to approve the project.  The court also said the NEB failed in its obligation to hold meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups, saying the framework for consultation was reasonable but that the manner it which it was carried out was not.

Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion project sit on rail cars at a stockpile site in Kamloops, B.C. On Thursday, the Federal Court of Appeal quashed Ottawa’s approvals to build the expansion project which now casts further doubt on the project, KM shareholders voted 99% to approve sale to the Canadian government after learning of the court ruling.. (Dennis Owen/Reuters)

The court decision means the National Energy Board will have to repeat the 2016 third phase of the consultation process even as questions arise again about the scope of its regulatory authority. It did not take the implications of the increase in marine shipping into account saying that was beyond its regulatory authority.

There are two more challenges to the pipeline. One from Indigenous groups in Washington supported by that state, over the potential threat of marine traffic to orcas, and another from the British Columbia provincial government.

The court ruling also sets out conditions for the government as to how it may go about meeting its legal consultation and other obligations. A reaction from the Trudeau government is expected later today.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Major setback for pipeline project
  1. Ursula Wagner says:
    30 August 2018 at 13 h 34 min

    What good news for Canada`s environment.

    At last.

    BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Limits on dairy product consumption should be relaxed: study

Economy, Environment, International, Society

Forest fires in B.C. worst ever this summer

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Major setback for pipeline project

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Stephen Gogolov takes gold in junior figure skating debut

RCI | Français

Maîtres-nageurs, nos ours polaires peinent à rester maîtres-pêcheurs

RCI | Español

Video viral de oso polar esquelético podría no ser lo que parece

RCI | 中文

裁定无效：加拿大联邦上诉法院推翻联邦政府对跨山输油管扩建项目的批准

أليس أبو خليل مرشّحة حزب ال"كاك" عن دائرة شوميدي في مدينة لافال/CAQالعربية | RCI

مرشّحة ال"كاك" أليس أبو خليل: السياسة تجري في عروقي منذ الصغر