Trade talks down to the wire in Washington

Trade talks to update and modernise the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), are in the final hours in Wasihington, if the Canadian delegation is to meet American President Donald Trump’s deadline, tomorrow.

Following Monday’s surprise announcement of a deal, or an understanding, with Mexico, the American president said the U.S. and Mexico could go it alone with a bilateral agreement, and the he could simply impose auto tariffs on cars built in Canada.

In what some are describing as a “take it or leave it deal” Canadian delegates got to Washington on Tuesday and have been negotiating almost around the clock since.

These trade talks have been going on for over a year now. After 25 years it was time to bring the agreement in line with the many technological changes that have taken place in that time, for example.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland has been providing media updates to the reporters assembled outside the office of Robert Lighhizer, the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington.

This afternoon she reiterated the “good will” on both sides and expressed gratitude for the “real team Canada effort”

She had updated the Canadian premiers earlier this afternoon, and it is expected negotiations will continue into the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump told reporters, before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Indiana this afternoon, there will be a deal with Canada, if not by tomorrow, eventually.