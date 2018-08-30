Trade talks continued as President Donald Trump hold up hats that read "Make Our Farmers Great Again!" on his way across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington today for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Evansville, Indiana, for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trade talks down to the wire in Washington

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 30 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Trade talks to update and modernise the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), are in the final hours in Wasihington, if the Canadian delegation is to meet American President Donald Trump’s deadline, tomorrow.

Following Monday’s surprise announcement of a deal, or an understanding, with Mexico, the American president said the U.S. and Mexico could go it alone with a bilateral agreement, and the he could simply impose auto tariffs on cars built in Canada.

In what some are describing as a “take it or leave it deal” Canadian delegates got to Washington on Tuesday and have been negotiating almost around the clock since.

These trade talks have been going on for over a year now. After 25 years it was time to bring the agreement in line with the many technological changes that have taken place in that time, for example.

Trade talks: Chrystia Freeland speaks to the media as she arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative Wednesday. Freeland said Canada and U.S. negotiators will work throughout the night to reach a compromise on some sticking points. (Andrew Harnik/CP)

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland has been providing media updates to the reporters assembled outside the office of Robert Lighhizer, the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington.

This afternoon she reiterated the “good will” on both sides and expressed gratitude for the “real team Canada effort”

She had updated the Canadian premiers earlier this afternoon, and it is expected negotiations will continue into the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump told reporters, before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Indiana this afternoon, there will be a deal with Canada, if not by tomorrow, eventually.

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Trade talks down to the wire in Washington

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Limits on dairy product consumption should be relaxed: study

Economy, Environment, International, Society

Forest fires in British Columbia worst ever this summer

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Major setback for pipeline project

RCI | Français

La petite histoire des sondages et leur utilité pour les électeurs selon Claire Durand

RCI | Español

Dar a luz haciendo turismo en Canadá: ¿nuevo fraude inmigratorio?

RCI | 中文

裁定无效：加拿大联邦上诉法院推翻联邦政府对跨山输油管扩建项目的批准

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الوضع السوري على ضوء معركة إدلب المرتقبة