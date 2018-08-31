Unique guitar damaged by airline

Musician Remi Claude Arsenault posted on Facebook that “my best friend appears to have been stabbed by a forklift” after finding his guitar was damaged at an airport. The handmade 1978 Larivee guitar was transported on an Air Canada flight home from the Milwaukee Irish Fest where Arsenault was performing with renowned Canadians Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and family.

Arsenault’s posts adds “the airline offered to pay for a new case. I think they’re missing the point.”

Some musicians buy an extra seat

The issue of transporting musical instruments is a difficult one. Owners of large instruments often pay for an extra seat to ensure they are not damaged.

An Air Canada spokeswoman told Canadian Press the airline is studying what caused the damage and it has contacted Arsenault to make sure it has the information regarding compensation.