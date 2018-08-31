Opioid deaths stable in Nova Scotia, considered progress

The eastern province of Nova Scotia considers its strategy on illegal opioid use to be a success because there was no increase in overdose deaths in the past year. Across Canada in 2017, 3,671 people died with the highest number of overdoses occurring in the western provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Nova Scotia’s strategy includes providing access to nalaxone which can reverse the effects of an overdose. The chief medical officer says many more people received treatment for addiction and waiting lists have shrunk.

The eastern province also offers needle exchange programs, and other outreach and peer support services.

Ontario delays new safe drug-use sites

Meanwhile, in the province of Ontario, more than 120 health organizations and advocacy groups are urging the new government to reconsider its delay in opening supervised drug-use sites. They argue the science is already in and proves the sites prevent overdoses and save lives. The new premier stated his opposition to such sites during his election campaign.

The Globe and Mail reports there are nearly 30 official supervised drug-use sites in Canada and many more temporary overdose-prevention sites.