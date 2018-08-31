The LINK Online Aug 31-Sept 2, 2018

Your hosts, Lynn, Carmel, Leo, and Marc

Rohingya refugee situation- NGO

Dominique Godbout is the Humanitarian Programme Officer-Asia for the non-governmental organisation, Development and Peace-Caritas, based in Montreal.

She visits the show live via skype to talk about their recent visit to Bangladesh and the Rohingya refugee camp situation.

Cannabis and overdosing

It’s not legal for recreational use just yet, but already hospitals are seeing cannabis overdoses. Apparently its because people aren’t smoking it, but consuming “edibles”, food laced with cannabis. While the effects of cannabis can be quickly felt when smoking, but there’s a delay in those effects kicking in when consuming, and perhaps people are eating more, thinking that the cannabis isn’t working. and end up eventually getting too much effect when psycho-active ingredient THC does start to kick in.

Lynn spoke to Ian Cuthbert, executive-director of the independent organisation, Canadian Public Health Association

NAFTA trade talks- down to the wire

As we went to air on the show, the pressure was definitely on in the trade talks regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S and Mexico had excluded Canada as they held separate talks to reach a tentative agreement. U.S President Trump then said Canada had until Friday to sign on or work out a deal with them, creating enormous pressure.

Mary Scott Greenwood is CEO of the Canadian American Business Council. And on Tuesday she expressed her optimism in this excerpt of a conversation with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Canada’s negotiator, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters today everyone is working hard towards an agreement. US President Trump appears to send mixed messages, saying if there’s no deal, he might impose tariffs on Canadian made cars, but also adding if there’s no deal with Canada today, then perhaps eventually