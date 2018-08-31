Trade talks: no deal, talks resume Wednesday

Trade talks ended in Washington D. C, this afternoon with no deal, despite President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on cars made in Canada.

Canada ships 1.4 million cars to the United States each year.

Efforts to update and modernise the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between Canada, the United States and Mexico have been underway for over a year now.

The negotiations will continue on Wednesday, September 5th.

“I’m paid in Canadian dollars”

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the Canadian trade delegation, addressed reporters after 4 pm this afternoon, saying “We’re continuing to work very hard, but we’re not there yet.”

Freeland said as a result of the intensity of the current negotiations she would not be commenting on specific challenges or sticking points. “We’re not going to negotiate in public.”

The parties have concluded for the common long holiday weekend; Monday is Labour Day in both countries.

It is a time to celebrate and honour Canadian workers, and the parades that take place on the occasion will probably be larger this year, with both more people participating, and more people watching.

Some of the most contentious issues remain, Chapter 19, the dispute resolution system, and Canada’s supply managed dairy industry, that President Trump has specifically targetted.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the current premier of Quebec, Philippe Couillard, have pledged their support for the supply management system.

And this morning, when asked about these high stakes negotiations, Trudeau reiterated his earlier statement that, “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

Meanwhile President Trump confirmed by tweet, that he did tell Bloomberg News last night, off the record, that there was to be no concessions to Canada, and that every time Canada protests he just raises a photo of a Chevy Impala, the cars made in Oshawa, Ontario.

“At least the Canadians know where I stand” Trump said.

The implication being, that this is, as some have described it, a “take it or leave it deal’.

Tariffs on Canadian cars would eventually kill the Canadian industry.

“They have taken advantage of us” Trump said today of Canada, when asked about the trade talks,and the attempt to modernise the trilateral agreement.

Legal scholars are parsing the moves as trade is under the jurisdiction of Congress. Trump does not have permission make side deals with Mexico, at this time.

But he did notify congress today of an intent to sign a deal with Mexico and Canada “if it is willing” he said, in 90 days.

This means that a final text must be ready by September 30, 2018.

“We’re continuing to work very hard, but we’re not there yet.”

We know that a win, win, win agreement is within reach, I’m paid in Canadian dollars and my job is to make sure that this deal works for Canadians”, Freeland said today.