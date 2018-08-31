Trade Talks ended this afternoon wiithout a deal. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy following the talks at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Trade talks: no deal, talks resume Wednesday

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 31 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Trade talks ended in Washington D. C, this afternoon with no deal, despite President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on cars made in Canada.

Canada ships 1.4 million cars to the United States each year.

Efforts to update and modernise the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between Canada, the United States and Mexico have been underway for over a year now.

The negotiations will continue on Wednesday, September 5th.

“I’m paid in Canadian dollars”

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the Canadian trade delegation, addressed reporters after 4 pm this afternoon, saying “We’re continuing to work very hard, but we’re not there yet.”

Listen

Freeland said as a result of the intensity of the current negotiations she would not be commenting on specific challenges or sticking points. “We’re not going to negotiate in public.”

The parties have concluded for the common long holiday weekend; Monday is Labour Day in both countries.

It is a time to celebrate and honour Canadian workers, and the parades that take place on the occasion will probably be larger this year, with both more people participating, and more people watching.

Some of the most contentious issues remain, Chapter 19, the dispute resolution system, and Canada’s supply managed dairy industry, that President Trump has specifically targetted.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the current premier of Quebec, Philippe Couillard, have pledged their support for the supply management system.

And this morning, when asked about these high stakes negotiations, Trudeau reiterated his earlier statement that, “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a Republican fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club in in Charlotte, North Carolina today.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Meanwhile President Trump confirmed by tweet, that he did tell Bloomberg News last night, off the record, that there was to be no concessions to Canada, and that every time Canada protests he just raises a photo of a Chevy Impala, the cars made in Oshawa, Ontario.

“At least the Canadians know where I stand” Trump said.

The implication being, that this is, as some have described it, a “take it or leave it deal’.

Tariffs on Canadian cars would eventually kill the Canadian industry.

“They have taken advantage of us” Trump said today of Canada, when asked about the trade talks,and the attempt to modernise the trilateral agreement.

Legal scholars are parsing the moves as trade is under the jurisdiction of Congress. Trump does not have permission make side deals with Mexico, at this time.

But he did notify congress today of an intent to sign a deal with Mexico and Canada “if it is willing” he said, in 90 days.

This means that a final text must be ready by September 30, 2018.

“We’re continuing to work very hard, but we’re not there yet.”

We know that a win, win, win agreement is within reach,  I’m paid in Canadian dollars and my job is to make sure that this deal works for Canadians”, Freeland said today.

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Trade talks: no deal, talks resume Wednesday

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

TIFF new Executive Director, Joana Vicente

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Trade talks down to the wire in Washington

Des poissons disposés sur un étalage dans un marché.RCI | Français

Fraude alimentaire : êtes-vous sûrs de manger le bon poisson?

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas/El Castor Cibernético - Programa del fin de semana del 31 de agosto

RCI | 中文

小角色也能起大作用：保守党议员贝尔涅自立门户对联邦政坛的影响

العربية | RCI

كرة القدم تجمع سنوياً الكنديين والأميركيين من أصول يمنية، وهذه السنة في كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Rad - Pourquoi voter?Boussole électorale : la santé au sommet des préoccupationsLa gestion de l'offre, c'est quoi au juste?L'exode et la faim se poursuivent au Venezuela, malgré les réformes MaduroCrise des opioïdes : la Colombie-Britannique poursuit des fabricantsALENA : Chrystia Freeland maintient le capComme la CAQ, le PLQ promet de mieux payer les jeunes enseignantsGestion de l’offre : Couillard menace Trudeau de « conséquences politiques sérieuses »Les données personnelles de 20 000 clients d'Air Canada menacées par une faille de sécuritéCafouillage lors de la présentation de l'« escouade économique » de la CAQ
4 men including 18-year-old charged after RCMP officer shot in western ManitobaFord government does U-turn, expands electric vehicle rebates for Tesla buyersMLA Steven Fletcher defends tweet referring to 'hottest teacher' after online criticismBritish militant who plotted to kill Theresa May sentenced to 30 yearsTrudeau committed to building Trans Mountain despite new legal challengesFreeland calls for 'flexibility' as NAFTA talks break off for the weekendFederal minister 'frustrated that Alberta's oil is landlocked,' but urges province not to leave climate planCountry owes 'a debt of honour and respect' to John McCain, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence says at memorialCharges laid against Quebec City teens accused of sharing explicit pictures of classmatesAeroplan owner settles class-action suit over expiring points