Fan Expo in Toronto over the weekend, brought several Canadian stars home to meet their fans, including Evangeline Lilly. and Michael J. Fox. (Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Fan Expo in Toronto brings ‘Back to the Future’ reunion

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Fan Expo wrapped up yesterday in Toronto, but the weekend event that began last Thursday, brought thousands of eager fans to the city’s Metro Convention Centre to meet their favourite characters, and some of the people who play their favourite characters.

Fan Expo: actor Michael J.Fox (left) is welcomed on stage by fellow cast members Christopher Lloyd (centre left) Lea Thompson (centre right) and Tom Wilson as they attend a panel discussion for the ‘Back to the Future’ movie franchise at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto on Friday August 31 , 2018.( CP/Chris Young)

One of the major events was the reunion of the ‘Back to the Future Cast‘ when Canadian star, Michael J.Fox, got together with the other memorable members of the cast,

Evangeline Lilly is the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, native who stars in the summer blockbuster, Ant-Man and The Wasp,.

It’s the first film in the Marvel cinematic universe with a female character in its title.

“It’s very exciting for me, because suddenly I have a huge uptick in the number of fans who are female,” the 39-year-old, who plays Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the film, told CBC News in a recent phone interview from her home in Hawaii, in advance of her appearance at Fan Expo Canada this weekend.

Lilly appeared at the convention on Friday and Saturday

The Ant-Man franchise has drawn in a younger fan base, Lilly said on Saturday at Fan Expo where she also participated in a panel on her children’s book series The Squickerwonke

William Shatner, the Montreal-born actor who starred in the original Star Trek television series, is one of the original Fan Expo stars, and he made an appearance on Saturday afternoon. 

Cast members from Degrassi: The Next Generation. were reunited on Friday evening.

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Labour Day holiday in Canada under NAFTA shadow

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Trade talks: no deal, talks resume Wednesday

RCI | Français

Les surprises automnales du jardin botanique en plein coeur de Montréal

RCI | Español

La coreógrafa Andrea Peña participará en el Festival Quartiers Danses de Montreal

RCI | 中文

NAFTA: 加拿大和美国本周三接着谈

العربية | RCI

انتخابات كيبيك: هل ينجح حزب الـ"كاك" في البقاء أولاً وتحقيق الفوز؟