Fan Expo in Toronto brings ‘Back to the Future’ reunion

Fan Expo wrapped up yesterday in Toronto, but the weekend event that began last Thursday, brought thousands of eager fans to the city’s Metro Convention Centre to meet their favourite characters, and some of the people who play their favourite characters.

One of the major events was the reunion of the ‘Back to the Future Cast‘ when Canadian star, Michael J.Fox, got together with the other memorable members of the cast,

Evangeline Lilly is the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, native who stars in the summer blockbuster, Ant-Man and The Wasp,.

It’s the first film in the Marvel cinematic universe with a female character in its title.

“It’s very exciting for me, because suddenly I have a huge uptick in the number of fans who are female,” the 39-year-old, who plays Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the film, told CBC News in a recent phone interview from her home in Hawaii, in advance of her appearance at Fan Expo Canada this weekend.

Lilly appeared at the convention on Friday and Saturday

The Ant-Man franchise has drawn in a younger fan base, Lilly said on Saturday at Fan Expo where she also participated in a panel on her children’s book series The Squickerwonke

William Shatner, the Montreal-born actor who starred in the original Star Trek television series, is one of the original Fan Expo stars, and he made an appearance on Saturday afternoon.

Cast members from Degrassi: The Next Generation. were reunited on Friday evening.