No Canadians left as U.S. Open enters second and final week

So much for the contingent of Canadian tennis players at the 2018 U.S. Open, the final grand slam event of the tennis season.

When the tournament began a week ago today, five men and one woman were in the main draws.

That ended Sunday when Milos Raonic, plagued as he is so often by an injury, lost in five sets to John Isner in the round-of-sixteen.

Raonic was the last to fall.

Denis Shapovalov, the hot-shot 19-year-old with the gorgeous backhand, lost in five sets in the third round to Kevin Anderson, a Wimbledon finalist earlier this summer

Vasek Pospisil, a former doubles champion with Jack Sock at Wimbledon, lost is straight sets to top seed Rafa Nadal in the second round.

Peter Polansky, who set a record by gaining entry to the main draws of all four grand slams this year as a “lucky loser” in the qualifying, lost in straight sets to the fourth seed, Alexander Zverev and in the first round 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to his pal Shapopalov when Auger-Aliassime was forced to retire.

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard, once a shining WTA star and a former Wimbledon finalist, lost in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the second round.

In other words, there were no surprises as the Canadians all played pretty much to recent form.

For some perspective on the past, the present and the future of the Canadians involved, I spoke by phone with Stephanie Myles, editor-in-chief of tennis.life.